Penticton businesses hosting block party and mixer to celebrate new medical clinic

Photo: Penticton Chamber The Waterford Professional Centre Block Party takes place on Thursday

Come out to the Waterford Professional Centre on Thursday for a block party and business mixer honouring the South Okanagan’s soon to be largest new medical clinic.

Local business and community leaders are invited to celebrate alongside Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen and Boyle & Co. Lawyers.

The event takes place on Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen’s 40th anniversary, features the new location and renovated offices of Boyle & Co. Lawyers, and showcases the building’s tenants.

Attendees will get to look at transformation of the Waterford Professional Centre, which will hold the Colleen Schneider Medical Centre.

The official ribbon cutting of the clinic will happen at a later date. The walk-in clinic will be opening June 30.

“We’re excited to open our doors and celebrate with our neighbours & the community,” Charles Cornell, general manager of community futures, said in the news release.

The event will include food trucks, yard games, and tastings of local wine, beer, and spirits, along with live music and opportunities to engage with local entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations.

“This isn’t just a party — it’s a way to bring people together to celebrate local investment, innovation, and community spirit,” Cornell added.

“We’ve given the building a full facelift, and it really reflects the energy and growth we’re seeing across the region.”

Tickets are $15 and include food and the first drink. Advance registration is required and can be completed through the Penticton Chamber of Commerce at online here.