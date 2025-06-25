Similkameen landslide weather warning extended for second time by LSIB

Photo: LSIB (Facebook) Similkameen under landslide warning until Saturday.

A landslide weather warning has been extended by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band until Saturday.

In a Wednesday press release, LSIB said the warning is extended for both the Ashnola-West Zone and the Chopaka-East Zone.

The LSIB has said the warning only indicates potential landslide weather conditions and is not an alert. Rainfall can impact slopes and slide activity.

The previous landslide warning was issued June 19 and set to expire on Thursday, after already being extended once.

Those who see any slope movement are asked to move to a safe place and cal 911.

LSIB is continuing to monitor the area.