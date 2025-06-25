Homeless evicted from Penticton encampment amidst reports of violence, intimidation

Photo: Casey Richardson Unhoused encampment being moved along in Penticton.

The infamous Fairview homeless encampment in Penticton is being dismantled after alleged incidents of violence and intimidation, and an unclear future for the residents.

Wednesday is reportedly eviction day for the area, which has become a notorious public safety issue along Highway 97 and the river channel near Fairview Road.

According to relevant provincial government authorities in a provided statement last week, June 25 is the last day the campers are allowed to stay. There are concerns about the safety of those staying in the location.

The land is provincially-owned, which meant months of back-and-forth between the local municipality, Penticton Indian Band, and the province as to further action.

Modular fencing will reportedly be installed around the area once its residents have cleared out. Then, crews will clear out any remaining debris and restore the natural state.

"While many individuals have transitioned into shelters, not everyone may be [due] to limited space, or some may choose not to access shelter services. As a result, you may observe a temporary increase in public activity around known gathering areas around commercial areas of the city," read a press release from the Penticton Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

"Some businesses may again see individuals sheltering in alcoves, awnings, or covered entryways. This may not occur with the same frequency but is worth preparing for and, if encountered, staff are encouraged to call the RCMP’s non-emergency number if the individual(s) refuse to leave upon request."

100 More Homes Penticton, a local charitable organization comprised of many stakeholders, shared its own press release Wednesday, decrying reported incidents including "cold water thrown on people sleeping in sub-zero temperatures, rotten food being thrown at people, threats with makeshift weapons, and people being shot at with frozen paintball pellets" they allege have taken place at the encampment in recent months.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe — regardless of their housing status,” said Desiree Surowski, co-chair, 100 More Homes Penticton.

“These actions do not represent who we are as a community and threaten the very efforts being made to create safe, long-term solutions for both housed and unhoused neighbours.”

The press release goes on to state that violence towards the unhoused community has become a disturbing trend, and claims that attacks occurred as recently as this past week.

"While we hope these incidents are not indicative of future acts of violence against unhoused individuals, we want our collective stance to be clear: the safety and dignity of every member of our community should be defended and those with a voice and privilege must take a stand," reads the press release.

The encampment is expected to be dismantled completely in the coming days.