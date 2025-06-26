Pet owners warned to watch for two invasive plants with spiked seeds throughout the Okanagan Valley

Casey Richardson

Keep an eye out for your pets on walks this summer, as two invasive plants with spiked seeds that can cause major damage are back throughout the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is warning pet owners about cheatgrass and puncture vine.

Lisa Scott, executive director for OASISS, said the big thing here is to check your pets after a walk.

"If these seeds get lodged in their paws or their ears, then we're going to have a real problem, and you're going to end up at the vet," Scott said.

Cheatgrass, also known as downy brome, is one of the most common invasive plants in the Pacific Northwest.

"In the case of the cheatgrass, it has seeds that are now fully mature, and they are so pointy that they will go right into your dog's eardrums. It'll go in its mouth and get to be a problem in the gums. It can go in the nose and the paws," she explained.

"It can also lodge in their abdomen. And I know of one poor dog that actually inhaled the seeds because they were attached to a tennis ball."

Cheatgrass is about a foot tall in most locations. The grass starts green before later turning red and finally into a sandy brown colour, when the seeds appear and droop down into spikelets.

Puncture vine is an invasive plant with a spiked seed pod that typically grows flat on the ground. Stems can grow in all directions, up to 10 feet. The plant has small yellow flowers, which turn into the spikey seed pod.

"The big issue with puncture vine is it could get lodged in your pet's paws," Scott said, noting it also sticks to shoes and tires.

"Be really careful where you park and where you walk, and make sure you clean off not just your pet but yourself afterwards."

The BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Community Animal Center in Penticton has both plants growing on the roadway where volunteers walk their dogs, which OASISS helps them remove yearly.

"Both of these invasive plants commonly occur in disturbed areas, so we're talking roadsides along the edges of trails, maybe even on the edges of dog parks. So it's really important that you know what they look like, and you keep your dog away from these areas as much as possible to avoid any impacts," Scott said.

OASISS is currently working on removal where they can, and is working with property owners and municipalities to take action.

"It's really important that everybody works together. That is the only way we're going to find a solution to this problem of invasive species," Scott said.

The key to stopping the movement is not to leave the soil bare.

"It's these bare soils that are particularly vulnerable to invasive plants moving in. So if you've done a change on your property, put in a new fence line, a new road or expanded your home, really important that you landscape those areas, put something down so that invasive plants aren't going to move in," she said.

OASISS asks that if people see puncture vine in an area that they have not seen before, to report it to their local municipal office.

Cheatgrass does not need to have reports made for it.

"We just want you to heed caution for you and your pet," Scott said.

Find out more about spotting and removing invasive plant species in the Okanagan and Similkameen online here.