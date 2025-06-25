Penticton's Peach City Beach Cruise shining success

Photo: Mike Biden Winnner, winner! Best in show at the Peach City Beach Cruise.

The annual Peach City Beach Cruise was a smash hit this past weekend, and while there were winners, there were certainly no losers at the classic event.

Cars lined the lakeshore all weekend, as owners proudly showed off their hot rod, antique and classic rides to eager spectators.

"Best in Show" went to a bright orange 1935 International Harvester C-35 that turned heads constantly.

The vehicle is owned by West Kelowna's Bruce Charles.

There were also many more vehicle winners in a plethora of categories. Find the full list of the winners and sponsors online here.

The Peach City Beach Cruise is already counting down to next year, excited to once again show off cars from near and far.

Relive the fun in the photo gallery below, provided by local photographer Mike Biden.