South Similkameen Health Centre ER to temporarily close on Wednesday

Photo: Interior Health The emergency department at the South Similkameen Health Centre will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The South Similkameen Health Centre emergency department will be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

In a news release, Interior Health said the ER, located in Keremeos, will be unavailable from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital in Penticton or Princeton General Hostpial in Princeton during this time,” IH said.

“All other inpatient services will continue at the South Similkameen Health Centre.”

The emergency department was closed for most of the day on Monday.

IH said anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911 to be taken to the nearest available and appropriate health care facility.

Anyone unsure if an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit the website for non-emergency health information 24 hours per day, seven days per week.