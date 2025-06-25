Penticton's City Centre Health & Fitness celebrates 25 years of business

Photo: Casey Richardson File photo of City Centre Fitness, who are celebrating 25 years of business this July

Despite challenges like COVID-19 and changes in the community, Penticton's City Centre Health & Fitness is celebrating 25 years of business.

Owner Kirby Layng said it's hard to believe it's been that long for his gym.

"A lot of people think you open your doors and you should start making money right away, and it's definitely been a grind," he said.

"The key is just hard work and keeping at it. It's not just a five-day-a-week kind of thing for business owners."

Their spot on Martin Street has been home for not only weightlifters and class-goers, but for plenty of local fundraisers, too.

"That really started over the last 10 or 12 years. I really got into charities and giving back. We have a great group of members that feel like family, so everybody likes pitching in," Layng said.

He added that he hopes to continue dispelling the notion that people need to be young and in shape for the gym.

"Here we've got all ages, all sizes here. So all you have to do is step in the door and take a look at what's going on."

Down the road, Layng said he might try to find a partner in looking to expand a certain area of the business.

To celebrate the business' anniversary, City Centre Health & Fitness will be hosting a sale for the first week of July.