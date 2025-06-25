Penticton council votes to look further into matter of parking lot access across bike lane

Photo: Contributed More info needed before closing driveway in Penticton.

Penticton council has shot down a proposed plan to close two driveways adjacent to the lake-to-lake bike lane, citing concerns about local businesses.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard a city staff presentation recommending that two driveways along Martin Street be permanently closed, due to safety issues related to the bike lane.

The driveways are at the Gables Liquor Store in the 300 block of Martin Street, and at 195 Calgary Avenue, which feeds onto Martin Street.

The suggestion is linked to an early 2025 incident during in which a cyclist was hit by a driver leaving the Gables parking lot on Martin Street, and was gravely injured.

City staff made an assessment and decided it would be in the interest of public safety to close the two driveway areas, particularly for the Gables area which is an active business.

"These same areas can also be accessed directly off the lane, there is street parking on the west side of Martin Street," explained Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, in her presentation to city council Tuesday.

"The owner is opposed to the driveway closure and has expressed concerns that the parking has already negatively impacted their business. However, given the alternate lane access available, combined with the on street parking availability, staff are recommending the access be closed. It is also worth noting that should the driveway be closed, additional parking could be provided on the site."

Coun. Jason Reynen immediately shared his concerns.

"I'm not in favour of closing the driveways. I think it's really important that we have understood this was always meant to be a coexistence [between the bike lane and the road usage], and the implication in a negative aspect to a business. I won't be in favour of, but I would love to see whether it's signage, whether it's if there's anything additional we could actually do to help the safety of the cyclists," Reynen said.

"The bike lanes have already caused enough headaches and controversy in this area, forcing more changes on the local businesses, especially when there are a saying they're hurting them."

Coun. Isaac Gilbert suggested ideas like more signage or physical barriers like rubber speedbumps to slow drivers down and remind them to watch for cyclists when exiting or entering the areas.

Ultimately, council voted unanimously to ask staff to work with landowners and business owners to come up with viable solutions that don't cut off any other entries.

Staff will bring a report back at a later date.