Penticton city council, staff defend expenses and expanded sunshine list

Photo: Casey Richardson City Hall in Penticton.

Penticton council and staff have defended and offered explanation for employment costs following the annual financial disclosure.

Every year, following the end of the fiscal year, municipalities in British Columbia are required to provide a public Statement of Financial Information, or SoFI.

It includes, among other financial disclosures, a list of what each elected official was paid and what their remuneration for job-related expenses was, as well as public disclosure of any employees who made over $75,000.

Between 2024 and 2025, there was an increase of 37 city employees on the above-$75,000 list, colloquially known as the "sunshine list."

A total of 224 employees are now on the list, with the biggest earner being city manager Anthony Haddad, who was paid a total of $289,946, which includes expenses.

In total, the city spent roughly $36 million on employees in the past fiscal year.

"And I will just note that the increase you see in the SoFI doesn't reflect a number of positions that have changed within the city. This is truly just a reflection of the personnel that we paid, including seasonal workers, part-time workers, and as I mentioned, things like the employee turnover," said Karri Stopler, manager of finance, in her presentation to council.

Photo: City of Penticton SoFI disclosure 2025.

Stopler also noted that, compared to the provincial average, the city's spending on employees is "basically on par" with similar communities in the Okanagan with populations of 15,000 or more.

As for council, the breakdown of salary and expenses was as follows, the full breakdown of which can be found online here.

Photo: Contributed City of Penticton remuneration for elected officials.

The expenses are largely related to travel expenses, as many on council attended conferences like the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, the Southern Interior Local Government Association, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Pacific Northwest Economic Region, and the Local Government Legal Academy.

Members of council defended the expenses for those trips, explaining it is an important part of council's job to advocate for Penticton outside of the region.

"We spend a lot of time at these conferences, being in front of ministers, being with other councillors, so that we can advocate as one voice to the province and the federal government to get funds and programs," Coun. Isaac Gilbert said.

"Our integrated crisis team, we wouldn't have that here today, or the temporary winter shelter, if it wasn't for the councillors around this table that showed up to [the conferences] to advocate and lobby on behalf of the community of Penticton."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield agreed with the value of attending these events.

"I've found that there's no greater success than sitting in front of a minister, and telling them what we're dealing with in Penticton and to get our point across," Bloomfield said.

"Penticton is less than one per cent of the population of the province, but we get a lot more than one per cent of the attention from Victoria, certainly. And so I think that our time is well spent at these conventions, that's for sure."

Included in the expense and salary report are Amelia Boultbee, Helena Konanz and James Miller.

Former councillor Boultbee is now the local MLA, having been elected in October, and former councillor Konanz is now the local MP, having been elected this spring.

Miller has been on paid leave from his duties since August 2024, which is standard when a sitting councillor is facing criminal charges.

Miller is charged with historical sexual assaults against three children in Ontario and is expected to go to trial in December.

He has continued to collect his councillor salary since his suspension, and in late 2024 publicly affirmed he will not resign his council role, despite being unable to complete any duties of an elected official.

Miller also continues to be the managing editor of the Penticton Herald and Kelowna Courier newspapers.