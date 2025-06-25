Family of murdered Penticton mother thanks community for support during their darkest time

Photo: GoFundMe Alexa Knodel was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Penticton home earlier this month.

The family of a deceased young mother are thanking members of the Penticton community for rallying around them after her death earlier this month.

Alexa Knodel was just 21 years old when she was killed by a gunshot wound in a residence on Lakeshore Drive on June 7 in an apparent homicide.

Her grandmother and guardian, Debbie Norris, said their family wanted to send their thanks and appreciation to the community for all their support and kindness.

Knodel's celebration of life was held on Saturday at the Japanese gardens, which was one of her favourite places.

The use of the space was donated by the volunteers with the Penticton-Ikeda Japanese Cultural Club.

Norris said they also wanted to thank Kettle Valley Memorial for the special care above and beyond their expectations.

"[Thank you] to the Eagles for donating their banquet room and our wonderful bartender that looked after us on her own time, to all the members that gave us hugs and shared our grief," she added.

Enchanted Florist also opened up on Saturday to provide flowers, and the South Okanagan Similkameen Métis Association came by to provide prayers and smudging.

"To all who spoke their beautiful words, our family, extended family, friends who shared in laying to rest our beautiful, caring, loving girl, Alexa, after the senseless, unforgiving murder that took her from us, we thank you all for the support."

Norris said right now, the family just needs rest.

"We're kind of exhausted. We just need time, and we need to understand the senseless act," she added.

"We just want it solved."

One person was arrested by police but has since been released pending further investigation.

RCMP say they will not be releasing the suspect's identity at this time.

Norris said she has heard RCMP are investigating and working hard, but no further information has come out.

A GoFundMe has been launched online here to support her family, including Alexa's one-year-old baby son, during this time.