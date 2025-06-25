Garage sale divorce: Similkameen woman making light of divorce with tongue-in-cheek garage sale

Photo: Unsplash stock image A Cawston woman is ready to declutter her home after divorce

You can thank her ex for the good deals, as one Cawston woman is decluttering her home in a unique "everything must go" sale poking fun at her own divorce.

Su Claire posted her unique Garage Sale: Divorce Edition event to social media on Tuesday, where she's encouraging people to "come for bargains, but stay for the drama."

The posting quickly picked up views and comments, going viral in local Facebook groups.

"I didn't realize it was gonna go like that crazy on it," Claire told Castanet. "It's 25 years of my life I'm selling, but you got to laugh about it."

After her farm sold, Claire said she was trying to find a way to clear out much of her old life.

"I'm British, so we have a sarcastic, dark sense of humour anyway. So I wondered, 'What can I do to bring people in?'"

"I wanted to make people laugh. And apparently it did."

On Sunday, Claire is hoping shoppers will be able to find something that actually works, unlike her marriage.

"Live entertainment from a bitter woman with three donkeys and a flock of hens with better communications skills than my ex," her tongue-in-cheek event poster reads.

Items include "Harley collectables (once investments, now paperweights with wheels), candles (that smell like coping mechanisms), and a BQQ (not the only thing on the property he gaslighted)."

The garage sale with have some cheeky signs to check out. Claire said she'll have a do a big jug of sangria and coffee made as well for people to enjoy while they shop.

It's out with the old for Claire, and in with the "used like new" for shoppers. No low-ballers please, she's dealt with that enough.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2224 Newton Road.