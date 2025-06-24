Penticton erects art piece welcoming visitors in Indigenous language

Photo: City of Penticton Welcome sign now has Indigenous language too.

Visitors and residents alike will now see a new welcome coming into Penticton.

A new art installation has been placed next to the Penticton sign heading into town off Highway 97. It reads "way'."

"Meaning hello or welcome in the sylix language the way' art piece created by local PIB artist Clint George was unveiled at the snpink’tn Indian Band National Indigenous Peoples Day event on June 21 before being installed at 300 Riverside Drive," reads a public announcement from the city.

"The project involved partnerships between the City of Penticton and Ooknakane Friendship Centre in consultation with snpink'tn Indian Band. We are thrilled to welcome residents and visitors in both languages, honouring the traditional culture of the syilx people and celebrating shared community."