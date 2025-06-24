FortisBC will keep talking to Southern Interior stakeholders regarding potential power cuts during wildfire weather

Photo: FortisBC The areas in brown are the most likely to be impacted by a proactive power outage in the event of extreme wildfire danger.

FortisBC is going to continue public engagement with regards to its public safety shutoff policy, which would allow for strategic power cuts during extreme wildfire events in several Southern Interior communities.

The power company announced earlier this year that "proactive power outages" may occur in parts of the Southern Interior if or when wildfire weather happens this summer.

The plan, which asks residents in areas of extreme risk to be prepare for up to 72 hours of power outages, is billed as a "last resort," and FortisBC representatives visited Greenwood, Keremeos and Princeton on June 11, 12 and 18 respectively to answer questions from the public.

Following these public information sessions, FortisBC has made a statement including information from the British Columbia Utilities Commission, which had looked into the public safety shutoff policy.

The utilities commission found the policy to be "consistent with its electric tariff" and that there is a "need for continued engagement with communities and affected parties."

The statement continues: "We value the feedback we have received and will continue to engage with our customers, Indigenous, local and provincial governments, and community partners. As we take next steps, we remain committed to engaging in dialogue and working collaboratively with local emergency planning and community partners to ensure community preparedness."

"Our priority is, and always will be, keeping the power on safely and reliably for our customers. The PSPS policy is intended as a last-resort, preventative measure — used temporarily and only when necessary — to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect the people and communities we serve."

More information about the potential outages, including an online form to submit comments and questions, can be found online here.