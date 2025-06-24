Princeton to see 80 child care spots open via provincial fund

Photo: Town of Princeton Riverside Learning Centre to see 80 new child care spaces.

Princeton's Riverside Learning Centre will be seeing 80 new child care spaces coming soon.

In a Tuesday press release, the Ministry of Education and Child Care announced the spaces via the ChildCareBC New Spaces fund.

In total, Riverside Learning Centre will see 122 child care spaces, 42 of which are preexisting in addition to the 80 new spots.

Of the spots, 24 are for infants and toddlers, 50 are for kids aged 2.5 years to kindergarten age, and 48 are for kids of school age.

“As a district, we are exceptionally grateful the ministry has invested in rural British Columbia to provide a state-of-the-art child care centre in Princeton,” said Courtney Lawrance, School District 58's superintendent of schools, in a press release.

“Children truly are our future and a solid foundation of early learning supports the long-term vitality of the community. We dreamed big with the vision for the project and with this opening, our dream has come true.”

The joint provincial-federal ChildCareBC New Spaces fund was recently extended through Canada's Early Learning and Child Care Agreement from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Overall, the province said the fund has supported 206 new spaces in Princeton and surrounding areas.