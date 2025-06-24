Get all shook up for a great local cause at Penticton event

Photo: Contributed Get all shook up, for a great cause!

Support local charities and get all shook up, all at one fabulous event.

On Sunday, June 29 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, two kings will be in concert, accompanied by a lovely dinner.

Jay Dupuis, an international touring Elvis tribute artist, and West Kelowna's own DJ Dodge, who was the non-pro grand champion of the 2023 Penticton Elvis Festival, will co-headline the evening's entertainment.

Both are known for their attention to detail as tribute acts, re-creating the magic of the King of Rock and Roll himself during his glory years.

The best part is, all net proceeds will go to the Penticton Professional Firefighters' Charitable Society, which in turn gives money to local causes.

The cause is close to heart for DJ Dodge, who suggested the society be the beneficiary.

"What’s special about events like this is the meaning and purpose behind them. With DJ reaching out to us and explaining why he wants to support our charitable work - due to his closeness to the 2023 West Kelowna fires - is another showing of our community supporting each other. The Penticton Firefighters are proud citizens of Penticton and the south Okanagan region" reads a provided statement from a society representative.

Causes they support include school lunch programs, youth development, local healthcare, Indigenous programs, sports programs, and much, much more.

The evening will have a premium dinner buffet as well as the top-class entertainment. Tickets start at $129 per person, and don't wait — they won't be on sale for much longer!

For more information and tickets click here.