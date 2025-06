Photo: Contributed GWAR coming to Penticton.

Shock rock band GWAR has announced a date in Penticton.

On Oct. 30, the legendary group will be joined by Helmet, The Dwarves and Blood Vulture for a stop at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

GWAR is celebrating 40 years as a band with their "The Return of Gor Gor" tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre, or online at valleyfirsttix.com.