Local Member of Parliament for South Okanagan looking to chat about jobs

Photo: Contributed MP Helena Konanz

Helena Konanz, the recently elected Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament, is inviting potential employers and employees to chat about jobs.

On Tuesday, Garnett Genuis, the shadow Minister for Employment, will join MP Konanz at a free session at the Penticton Seniors' Drop In Centre, inviting anyone interested in the future of employment in the region to come share their concerns and thoughts.

"On the one hand, job seekers are struggling to find meaningful opportunities. On the other, employers tell me they’re having a hard time finding qualified people to fill open roles. That disconnect is too important to ignore," Konanz said, in an emailed statement."

The plan is to listen to workers, job seekers, employers, and "anyone who wants to be part of the solution."

The event starts at 3 p.m. and is open to all.