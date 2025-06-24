New look, new chef, new eats at re-vamped Hooded Merganser in Penticton

Photo: Instagram Mussels, pasta and much more at re-vamped Hooded Merganser

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

The Hooded Merganser is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a brand-new look, new chef and a new mouth-watering Mediterranean-inspired menu.

The iconic lakeside restaurant underwent a full renovation starting in late 2024 and reopened in early 2025 with a refreshed interior and inspiring new flavours under the expert guidance of red seal Executive Chef George Perperidis and his culinary team.

Located at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the Hooded Merganser is an architecturally stunning restaurant suspended above Okanagan Lake where you can hear the waves while you eat and every table offers panoramic views of water and mountains.

The refreshed menu is bursting with Mediterranean flair using local Okanagan ingredients.

“Our parmesan halibut and mushroom cannelloni have quickly become fan favorites,” says Chef George. “The burrata salad and lemon curd dessert are definitely stand out dishes. Most of the components on the plates are fresh from our very own Valley View farm.”

The Parmesan Crusted Halibut is served with velvety beurre blanc, garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

The mushroom cannelloni has quickly become a standout favorite. It’s stuffed with mushroom duxelles and ricotta and topped with rosé sauce and caramelized onion, earning rave reviews as a must-try from diners exploring the new menu.

Penticton Lakeside Resort proudly owns Valley View Farm, nestled right in Penticton. Throughout the growing season, this vibrant farm supplies the Hooded Merganser kitchen with thousands of pounds of freshly harvested produce—everything from heirloom tomatoes and garlic to crisp lettuces, aromatic herbs, and sweet carrots—delivering true farm-to-fork freshness straight to the table.

If seafood is your thing, the Spanish Bouillabaisse is a must, featuring charred salmon, mussels, clams, and prawns in a tomato saffron broth and herbs.

And for a sweet finish, the chocolate crémeux is an indulgent dessert that’s been getting rave reviews. This decadent dessert features creamy milk chocolate feuilletine crumb, salted cashew and brioche cream.

George, who grew up in his family’s restaurant, designed the new menu himself.

“I was very privileged to be offered full creative freedom on the menu. Something that a lot of chefs don't get nowadays with the rise of restaurant groups and corporate chains.”

His top pick on the menu? The Burrata Pomodoro Spaghettini—a vibrant dish of sweet gem tomatoes, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, herb-infused oil, and golden garlic crisps, served with perfectly grilled focaccia for that final, satisfying bite.

“The chocolate cremeux is by far my favourite dessert.”

As for his favourite drink? The Ouzo lemonade. “It’s unique and refreshing for a hot day on the lake, tasting like summer in a glass.”

The interior space of the restaurant has been completely refreshed, blending modern elegance with the restaurant’s signature lakeside charm. Guests now enjoy panoramic views of Okanagan Lake from a more open, light-filled space that feels both upscale and welcoming.

“The room has lit up completely since the makeover. Dark greens and wood finishes definitely bring out the beauty of the lake and give it that Mediterranean feel. You don't get to dine on the lake anywhere else in B.C. like at the Hooded Merganser.”

Making reservations are easy with Open Table. To check out the new menu or to make a reservation go to Hooded Merganser.