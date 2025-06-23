Penticton shooting range gets RCMP support in fight to stay

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton Shooting Sports Association fighting to stay open.

A South Okanagan RCMP member has added his objection to the planned closure of a Penticton-area shooting range.

The Penticton Shooting Sports Association is facing the end of their operations after 42 years due to lease changes that are expected to see their land use terminated by the end of this year.

Representatives of the non-profit club have been vocal in their request that the government reconsider, pointing to the association's value as both a recreational and training ground for the region.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck has also now added his voice.

In a letter being widely shared on social media, Vatamaniuck, in his role as non-commissioned officer in charge of operations at the Penticton RCMP, shared his support of the shooting association.

"The [Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachemnt] harbors over 100 regular members of the RCMP that must take [annual firearms training]," Vatamaniuck wrote.

"The PSSA is a facility that not only has the exact specifications we require to facilitate this mandated training, it is secluded from the public. This seclusion allows us to train with enhanced law enforcement tactical principles. The closing of the PSSA would negatively impact our training in a myriad of ways; not only would add significant expense for the RCMP members to travel to an alternative, distant facility, but many other facilities do not offer the same seclusion that allows for enhanced RCMP tactical training."

The local RCMP are, he concluded, in support of any continued lease.

The association is also looking for support in their formal petition to the Government of Canada, hoping to halt the divestment of the land and secure a renewed lease.