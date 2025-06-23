Adorable, cheeky hummingbird enjoys pollen in Okanagan-Similkameen garden

Photo: Curtis Zutz Rufous Hummingbird captured in the Okanagan-Similkameen June 22..

A local photographer captured a cheeky image of a rufous hummingbird enjoying pollen in the Okanagan-Similkameen.

On Sunday, Curtis Zutz was visiting his brother near Grand Oro Road and Twin Lakes in Kaleden.

Zuts was near a garden with plenty of flowers, but hadn't seen many hummingbird prior to taking his photograph.

"I only got this shot right after she was feeding in the flowers," Zutz said.

"A lot of the times after they feed they will perch and savour the moment by sticking their tongue in and out."

To view more of Curtis Zutz's photography, click here.