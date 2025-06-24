Willowbrook fire department receives custom picnic table and $10K in donations

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department receives custom picnic table donation.

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department has received a unique custom picnic table donation along with nearly $10,000.

In a social media post last week, the fire department received the 16 inch table donation from Peter Rasmussen.

"We were also fortunate to have a previous patient (we can't name him for privacy reasons) come and make a very generous donation and thank the crew for saving him."

Additionally, the fire department held its 4th annual open house fundraiser on Saturday, raising nearly $10,000 for a new fire truck.