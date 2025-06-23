Penticton teen faces probation after assault causes brain injury at high school

Photo: File photo Penticton youth faces probation relating to assault at secondary school in 2023.

A South Okanagan teenager has pleaded guilty to an assault that caused a brain injury to another student at Penticton Secondary School.

The identities of the minors involved cannot not be published due to their age at the time of the crime.

During a Monday youth court proceeding, Penticton Provincial Court heard that fellow children had filmed an incident that saw a 15 year old push a peer before knocking him to the ground and punching him a number of times.

The incident took place on Oct. 3, 2023.

The victim was airlifted to BC Children's Hospital where he was found to have a fractured skull and inter-cranial bleeding.

According to Crown prosecutors, the two male teens involved had been in a text argument over a female student days prior to the assault.

At around 1 p.m. on the day of the assault, the accused approached the victim in a common area of the high school, pushing him and attempting to punch him.

The victim removed his backpack, picked up the accused, and threw him on the ground in an attempt to stop the assault.

The accused hit the victim in the head roughly four times while he was on the ground. Afterwards, the victim "remained on the ground in considerable pain as a result of his injury," the Crown lawyer said.

The incident was caught on school surveillance video and filmed by student witnesses.

On Oct. 5, 2023, the accused youth voluntarily surrendered and was arrested for the incident. He later offered a guilty plea.

Court heard that the victim claims the incident has caused a "profound and negative impact" on his life, leading him to change his career path and leaving him unable to participate in recreational activities due to ongoing physical injuries.

As such, the Crown suggested a sentence of 30 hours of community service and $950 in restitution, amongst other standard repercussions and a period of probation.

A sentencing decision is expected at a later date.