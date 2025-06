Photo: Castanet Crews on scene at Winnipeg and Nanaimo in Penticton.

A vehicle crash has stalled traffic at the corner of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street in Penticton Monday morning.

Fire crews and Emergency Health Services are on scene.

A tow truck has been called to the scene.

No information about injuries has been relayed.

Traffic is impacted while crews work to clear the scene.