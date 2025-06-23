Get summer fashion and fit ready at Penticton shops

Photo: The Bumwrap Embrace summer at The Bumwrap in Penticton.

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Festival season in the South Okanagan is here, and festival season means a new wardrobe - and you’ll feel like royalty while watching the best of the best impersonators of the king of rock and roll at Elvis Festival, and for the rest of the summer events1

Get summer ready at one of the most iconic Okanagan clothing shops.

“The Bumwrap is one of the most iconic beachwear and summer fashion and accessories stores in the Okanagan,” said co-owner Donny Ellis.

“Opened in 1979, and still in the original location, our customers have been supporting the business for decades. We have also expanded to an online store, thebumwrap.com, which is growing daily!”

From bathing suits to beach outfits, to street clothes to shoes and sunglasses, The Bumwrap has everything you need to have you not only summer ready, but Okanagan-festival ready.

“We curate our offering by travelling and researching the top brands in quality in our market and continue to add more local and Canadian small brands as well,” said Ellis.

And Ellis said The Bumwrap carries clothes that appeal to all ages - zero to 99!

“We put a lot of effort into making sure we offer a selection of items that are timeless and ageless and that appeal to all walks of life,” said Ellis.

“We specialize in swimwear and beachwear year round but we do so, so much more! From local

hot sauces and spices, snacks and treats, jewelry and accessories, to beach towels, hand bags,

hats, sunscreen, and even therapeutic massage devices. Basically, everything we carry at The

Bumwrap, Rebecca and I use in our daily lives. This is how we can truly represent and stand

behind the products we offer.”

Shop in store seven days a week at 285 Main St or online at thebumwrap.com

Need a new “do”? Okanoggin Barbers Men’s Grooming and Fine Retail is your one stop shop for a fresh haircut, shave and wardrobe!

The barbershop boasts a collection of hand-picked clothes to ensure you’re looking on point.

The shop has its summer collection on display, from pants to tops to sunglasses - and will work with you to ensure you walk out feeling you’re absolute best.

Visit them in store at 254 Ellis St or online at okanogginbarbershop.com

Need a few more options? Try Penticton’s Cherry Lane Shopping Centre! Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Penticton’s mall boasts a variety of shops, making it a one stop shop for an outfit perfect for the summer.

Plus, until Jul. 1, if you spend $50, you’ll be entered to win $500! Cherry Lane is located at 2111 Main St. Visit them online at cherrylane.ca for more information including a full directory.

These are just a few of Penticton's many shopping offerings. For more, click here.