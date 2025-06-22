Emergency department temporarily unavailable At South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos on Monday 

Photo: Interior Health The emergency department will be closed form 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the South Similkameen Health Centre on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The emergency department will be closed for most of the day on Monday at the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos.

Interior Health issued a temporary service interruption bulletin late Sunday evening.

IH said emergency services will be unavailable at the South Similkameen Health Centre from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Patients are advised to access emergency care at Penticton Regional Hospital or Princeton General Hospital during those hours.

All other inpatient services will continue at the South Similkameen Health Centre.

IH reminds people that in cases of life-threatening needs (chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding), you should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted, call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.