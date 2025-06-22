Dumpster fire at Fairview encampment in Penticton

Photo: Contributed A dumpster was on fire at the Fairview encampment in Penticton on Sunday evening

A fire broke out in a dumpster at the Fairview encampment in Penticton Sunday evening, just days after an eviction notice was issued.

Castanet readers shared photos showing flames shooting out of a large dumpster at the site near Fairview Road and Highway 97 along the Penticton Channel.

Last week, occupants of the homeless encampment were informed they must vacate the piece of provincial land. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit served an eviction notice with a deadline of Wednesday, June 25.

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Housing, on behalf of the transit ministry and BC Housing, said, "We know this is a challenging situation, but the reality is the current encampment isn’t a safe place for people, and it’s not safe for the community."

The statement went on to say that there would be more information about additional housing and supports very soon as plans are finalized.