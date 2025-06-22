Similkameen sees landslide warning extended by Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: Lower Simileameen Indian Band (Facebook) Similkameen under landslide warning until Thursday.

A landslide warning has been extended in the Ashnola and Chopaka areas, as per the Lower Similkameen Indian Band's slope monitoring system.

In a Sunday press release, the LSIB said the existing warning will be extended in the Ashnola-West Zone and the Chopaka-East Zone until Thursday, June 26, at 1 a.m.

The pre-existing warning was scheduled from June 19 to 22. Additionally, the LSIB has said the warning only indicates potential weather conditions and is not an alert.

"A significant moisture pattern is still present in the Cascade Mountains and will continue to drop moisture," reads the release.

Much of the Southern Interior remains under a severe thunderstorm watch and a special weather statement.