City of Penticton survey sees residents report rising quality of life

Photo: City of Penticton 2025 Community Survey Results

Penticton is boasting about residents' reporting a rising quality of life.

The City of Penticton released the results of their 2025 Community Survey, which city council will review this Tuesday.

Results show an increase in resident satisfaction with the quality of life and City services.

The survey was conducted between May 20 and June 1, getting responses from 1,635 residents, a 17 per cent increase from 2023.

This included 484 randomly selected participants and 1,151 voluntary respondents.

The city staff said their view of the key findings were:

73 per cent of residents rated the overall quality of life in Penticton as “very good” or “excellent,” an 8-point increase from 2023.

29 out of 31 city services were rated as “Primary Strengths” in both importance and performance.

Top-rated services included Fire and Emergency Response, Drinking Water Quality, and Sanitary Sewer.

22 services saw improved performance ratings compared to 2023, and all 31 services saw increased importance ratings.

Residents identified parks and sports fields, community cleanliness, and emergency services as top investment priorities.

Support for community vibrancy and culture was strong, while concerns remained around crime reduction and housing accessibility.

“This year’s results are a clear reflection of the community’s resilience and the City’s ongoing commitment to service excellence,” Anna Melnick, the city's communications manager, said in the news release.

“We’re especially encouraged to see strong support for our emergency services, infrastructure, and recreational spaces. These insights will help guide our strategic planning and ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our residents.”

Residents’ investment priorities in the 2025 survey were focused on parks and sports fields, community cleanliness, fire and emergency response, and sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure.

The full results will be used to inform the City’s 2026–2030 Financial and Corporate Business Plan.

The report can be found in the council agenda, online here.