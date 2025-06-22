Penticton council to review another pitch for Kampe estate

Photo: Google Street View The Kampe estate on Green Avenue West in Penticton.

Maybe 2025 is the year for a development to stick at a contentious Penticton property.

Other developments flopped at 435 Green Avenue West, known locally as the Kampe estate after the late philanthropist who owned it.

First, two pitches from Broadstreet Properties were shot down in 2021 after community backlash. Both would have seen more than 130 units on the site, and neighbourhood feedback felt it was too much density.

Then in 2022, a developer pitched an 84-unit townhouse project, which Penticton council approved rezoning for, and ended up not proceeding.

This time, a developer is hoping to create a 200-bed extended care home facility and a 40-unit, 5-storey staff housing apartment building.

The build will require the property to be rezoned from RM2 (Low Density Multiple Housing) to RM3 (Medium Density Multiple Housing).

According to staff, the buildings on the property were all demolished in early 2025 to begin preparing the property for future development.

"Based upon the policies and design guidelines within the Official Community Plan (OCP), as well as the analysis of the applications, staff have determined that there is support for both the Zoning Bylaw Amendment and the Development Permit approval," their report to council reads.

Council will discuss the zoning amendment and development permit on Tuesday.