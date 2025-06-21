Construction work for salmon passage near Penticton river channel pathway extended

Photo: ONA Construction Deadline Extended for Okanagan Lake Dam East Salmon Passage

Detours and temporarily closures to river access by the Penticton Dam will be longer than anticipated to complete fish passage into Okanagan Lake.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance announced on Friday that construction near Riverside Drive has been delayed "due to unexpected challenges."

"Originally set to conclude by the end of June, the removal of historic dam materials from 1928, including creosote-treated timbers and buried concrete slabs, has resulted in a two-week extension for the construction project," they said in a news release.

"As a result, the eastern dike access, Penticton Rose Gardens, and the northern portion of the Loco Landing parking lot will remain closed to public access until mid-July."

The Okanagan Lake Dam East Salmon Passage Project aims to help with the return of the historical range of sockeye in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake, and Skaha Lake systems — part of the Columbia River Basin.

A fish ladder was installed in the Penticton dam in 2019 to give sockeye an access point for the first time in 50 years, and ONA saw returns of fish using the ladder the following year.

In September 2024, a chinook salmon made it back into Okanagan Lake for the first time.

While work is underway, drivers and pedestrians are reminded to please use caution and follow signage.

"Our crew is working diligently to stay as close to the original timeline as possible but currently we anticipate project completion by mid-July. Updated signage and notifications will be provided as work progresses."

Loco Landing remains open to the public, along with the walking and biking detour path established on the western side of the channel.

"We thank the public and local businesses for their patience and support during construction. In particular, we extend our sincere appreciation to Loco Landing for their collaboration and understanding," ONA added.

The project will open up over 350 square kilometres of habitat for salmon.

"For the Syilx Okanagan people, this project represents more than just infrastructure. It is a cultural reconnection to tmixw (all living things) and tmxwulaxw (the land) — a reflection of deep responsibilities and relationships," the ONA said.

"Salmon, or ntytyix, are sacred to the Syilx people. They are considered relatives, not resources, and their return marks a powerful act of environmental and cultural healing. Wildlife and shoreline vegetation continue to thrive around the project site, with regular sightings of c?ris (kingfishers), s?anixw (muskrats), stunx (beavers), p?ql?qin (bald eagles), c?ixwc??xw (ospreys), and sk?w?as (great blue herons), reflecting the resilience of the ecosystem and the importance of this work."

In fall, the project team will be running a planting phase to restore native shoreline vegetation, with community members invited to participate.

"Soon, the public will be able to witness salmon making their return journey home through Syilx territory — a vision long held and now close to becoming reality."