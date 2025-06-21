Pentictonites welcome to check out antique boat show

Photo: Contributed Check out vintage boats this weekend in Penticton

It won't just be classic cars along Okanagan Lake in Penticton this Saturday — check out an antique boat show as well.

Presented by the Western Canadian Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, the event will see many unique boats on display at the Penticton Yacht Club.

Check out mahogany runabouts and classic fiberglass boats on display dockside, and chat with the owners about their watercraft.

Plus, there will be a vote for the favourite vote.

All ages are welcome, rain or shine, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.