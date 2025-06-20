Penticton's newest animal hospital opens to help out with multiple emergencies

Photo: Casey Richardson Dr. Parampal Brar with his wife and daughter.

An after-hours vet clinic that opened in Penticton has seen seven appointments and more than 10 emergencies since welcoming people in on Wednesday.

The private veterinary clinic, dedicated to providing care for dogs and cats, is led by Parampal Brar. They're the only facility with late hours and weekend hours for the South Okanagan

Brar said the opening has been beyond his expectations, and he's excited for what's to come at the clinic's open house on Friday.

"I can't say thank you to Penticton enough, I am emotionally kind of," he added. "I'm expecting to see more need with emergencies, maybe I will need to focus more on the extended hours."

Brar has been caring for animals as a veterinarian in the Lower Mainland, initially starting as a technician in 2018. Before that, Brar said he practiced as a veterinarian in India for 11 years, focusing mostly on caring for dogs and horses.

For years, pet owners in the South Okanagan have had to head up to Kelowna to get help for their furry friend outside of regular hours.

The opening of the Peach City Animal Hospital helps with that issue.

Brar said one dog he saw yesterday had a very serious health issue, and he recommended to the owners that it may be best to go to a hospital that provides 24-hour care.

"They said, 'No, we are not going to Kelowna. We are okay with whatever you can do here."

Brar is the only vet at his clinic currently and is looking to hire another right away.

Peach City Animal Hospital is open at #102, 402 Industrial Avenue East from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Peach City Animal Hospital, head to their website here.