Fake jail all in fun, and raises more than $10K for South Okanagan kids

Photo: Contributed Cops For Kids fundraiser a huge success

The Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraiser this spring in Penticton raised more than $10,000.

On May 29 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, good-humoured “arrests,” took place, involving local businesses and citizens who then had to fundraise to be set free.

"The event sparked laughter, camaraderie, and heartfelt generosity throughout the city as

Chief Justice of Shenanigans Cary Schneiderat, handed down sentences to those brought before him in

kangaroo court," reads a press release issued Friday.

More than $10,000 for the charitable cause, Cops for Kids, was raised.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people of Penticton for stepping up to help kids in their own

community,” said spokesperson Sgt. Laurie Rock.

“Every dollar raised will stay right here in the region, making a real difference for families who need it most.”