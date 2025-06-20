Penticton's Haven Hill Retirement Centre overwhelmed with gratitude for donated new bus

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Haven Hill Care Centre staff, seniros welcome new bus.

Seniors and staff at Penticton's Haven Hill Retirement Centre are over the moon with gratitude for a recently donated bus that will help keep residents active in the community.

"We're lost for words, can't even express how grateful we are for having been donated this bus," said Isabelle Carignan, Haven Hill recreation manager.

"It gives our residents more access to community outings in the beautiful Okanagan."

The new bus has a ramp instead of a lift, which is key to allow the seniors independent access to walk or wheel on and off the bus by themselves.

"it saves about a half an hour of time actually, to and from the outings," Carignan explained.

"The windows are bigger so they can observe so much more. And then they also have the shoulder belts as well now, instead of just the lap belts for the safety feature, so that really gives us a lot more confidence when we're out riding with them."

The seniors have already been enjoying the bus, recently visiting Gotta Goat Farm south of Penticton and Summerland Sweets, as examples. Plus, it will facilitate regular community outings like shopping or lunches.

"So instead of one [trip] a week, we hope to do two or three a week, just, you know, opens up the door for these [residents] so much," Carignan said.

The bus was donated anonymously, but facilitated by Howie Magee foundation, whose name is emblazoned on the bus' window.