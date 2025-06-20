Large Penticton homeless encampment served with eviction notice

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton encampment, pictured on Thursday June 19, which is being evicted this week.

Occupants and possessions at a problematic homeless encampment in Penticton must be gone by next week.

The "Fairview encampment," as it has become colloquially known, has been growing in the Fairview Road and Highway 97 area along the Penticton Channel for months.

It is located on provincial land, which has proved a headache for city officials whose hands have been tied as to options to deal with the hazardous situation, and help those in it.

As of Monday, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has served an eviction notice with a deadline of Wednesday, June 25.

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Housing on behalf of the transit ministry and BC Housing says it is working closely with the ministry, with provincial outreach workers in "regular contact with people sheltering at the encampment," and offering help with "[applications] for supportive housing, referrals to health services and community resources for food and water, clothing, and crisis support."

The statement also reads: "We know this is a challenging situation, but the reality is the current encampment isn’t a safe place for people, and it’s not safe for the community," and adds "We’ll have more to say about additional housing and supports very soon as plans are finalized."

The City of Penticton confirmed the actions via emailed statement without further comment.