Floral shop raises $12K for Penticton Salvation Army over four years

Carls Flower Company has dedicated the last four years on selling hand made cards to help out the Penticton Salvation Army.

Donating all proceeds from the cars, the funds specifically help the Salvation Army in supporting women's ministries in the community.

"When you stop in to visit Carl's Flowers you have an opportunity to support the Salvation Army Penticton with a $5 donation. Together we raised $12,035 in the past 4 years," their announcement shared.

Carls Flower Company has two locations, in West Kelowna and Penticton.