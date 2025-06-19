South Okanagan woman headed to prison for 'road rage' assault while out on bail for murder charges

Photo: Contributed Young South Okanagan woman headed to jail after road rage assault

A South Okanagan woman has been sentenced to 40 days in jail after assaulting a stranger while already on bail facing a murder charge.

In Penticton court Thursday, the accused person — who will be referred to as A.P. in this article due to a publication ban protecting her identity — learned her sentence for a November 2024 "road rage" incident.

Court had previously heard that on the night in question, the victim was walking near the Penticton Lakeside Resort when he saw a white truck almost strike a man in the parking lot. An argument began between those involved.

A.P. was the driver. The victim walked up and said that, in his opinion as a witness, he believed A.P. was in the wrong.

The victim then kept walking west along the lakeshore. A.P. followed him in her vehicle, and pulled up near the Penticton Peach.

A verbal altercation followed, then A.P. got out of her vehicle and punched the victim in the head. The victim called police.

The victim had managed to take a photo of A.P., and it was later discovered that there was CCTV footage of the incident.

A.P. was at the time on strict bail conditions because she is already facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Penticton man Taig Savage.

Savage, 22, was found dead on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School early in the morning of Sept. 5, 2021. It is believed he was beaten to death in a swarming attack.

A.P. was allegedly involved. She was a minor at the time, and as such, her name is banned from publication. That publication ban was extended to the road rage assault, despite the fact that A.P. was legally an adult at the time of that crime.

On Thursday, A.P. was sentenced by Judge Lynett Jung for the road rage assault, who dismissed the defence's argument that A.P. should serve a conditional sentence in the community.

Instead, she sentenced A.P. to 60 days in prison which, with time served calculated, comes to 40 more days. behind bars.

"Only a jail sentence can serve to sufficiently deter [A.P.] and others from similar offences," Jung said.

The jail sentence will be followed by a two-year probationary period with standard restrictions and conditions.

"If you do not follow the conditions of the probation order, you could be charged with an offence, arrested, kept in custody, and if convicted, you could be sentenced to jail," Jung said.

A.P. is anticipated to face trial for her alleged involvement in the murder of Taig Savage at a later date.