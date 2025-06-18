Penticton Vees hosting event for potential season ticket holders as they head to the WHL

Photo: Contributed Penticton Vees looking ahead to season ticket sales.

The Penticton Vees are hosting a "Pick-Your-Seat" event, aimed at sharing season ticket pricing information ahead of the upcoming WHL transition.

The Vees will be joining the Western Hockey League this coming fall, moving up from their previous place in the BC Hockey League.

With that comes changes to ticketing.

The franchise is welcoming the public to the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. in order to:

Explore available seating and pricing options at the SOEC

Speak directly with account executives about season ticket package

Receive 20 per cent off any item in the Vees team store with a new season ticket purchase made during the event

The Vees are also introducing a "Blue Card" program, which will reportedly offer discounts at local businesses and access to benefits.

"The Blue Card program is designed to unite our season ticket members with our supportive local business partners. Ultimately, we are all part of the same community, and this program will offer significant savings to our season ticket members, while also encouraging support to those businesses who are supporting our community,” said Vees senior vice president Chris Laurie.

Season tickets for the Vees’ inaugural WHL season are now available, starting at $14 per game. For more information click here