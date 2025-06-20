Penticton Museum hosting Summer Maker Lab including projects to build a pinball machine

Photo: Penticton Museum Penticton Museum hosting summer workshops

Check out the Penticton Museum & Archives every Tuesday and Thursday morning this summer to try out some creative projects.

The Summer Maker Lab 2025 Edition includes projects such a building a cardboard pinball machine, an airplane launcher, sewing a fluffy stuffy or wood burned art.

The museum said the projects are recommended for ages 8-11. Younger siblings can attend if they bring an adult.

"They will be using tools, so they need to be able to follow the rules," they added.

Pre-registration is recommended for the museum to prepare the proper supply numbers for participants.

Events run Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the museum/library auditorium.

For more information, contact 250 490 2454 or email [email protected]