Meet & greet at Penticton's newest animal hospital, which finally offers weekend care

Photo: Peach City Animal Hospital Peach City Animal Hospital is now open seven days a week in Penticton

An after hours vet clinic is officially open in Penticton and is inviting the public in to see their new facility.

For years, pet owners in the South Okanagan have had to head up to Kelowna to get help for their furry friend outside of regular hours.

The opening of the Peach City Animal Hospital hoped to help with that issue.

The private veterinary clinic will be dedicated to providing care for dogs and cats, with Dr. Parampal Brar leading the charge, and they will be the only facility with late hours and weekend hours.

The clinic officially opened in mid-June.

Brar has been caring for animals as a veterinarian in the Lower Mainland, initially starting as a technician in 2018. Before that, Brar said he practiced as a veterinarian in India for 11 years, focusing mostly on caring for dogs and horses.

Brar said he wanted provide some type of emergency care services after hours.

The area has long seen pleas for change, with the South Okanagan After Hours Pet Care (SOAHPC) group previously trying to collaborate with local veterinarians and Penticton council to find a solution.

The South Okanagan has seen some animal care improvements, with a registered veterinary technologist starting a veterinary care program through Felix and Fido at Home Nursing Care Ltd in 2024.

Peach City Animal Hospital is open at #102, 402 Industrial Avenue East from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The open house takes place on Friday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees will be able to meet the team, tour the clinic, and enjoy treats, fun, and furry friends. People and pets are welcome.

For more information on the Peach City Animal Hospital, head to their website here.