Former Keremeos mayoral candidate faces cash penalty for prohibited contributions

Photo: Elections BC 2022 mayoral candidate faces monetary penally from Elections BC.

A failed Keremeos mayoral candidate has been slapped with a penalty for accepting prohibited financial contributions during the 2022 municipal election.

In a Wednesday media advisory, Elections BC said Coun. Arlene Arlow owes $850 in administrative monetary penalties relating to her mayoral campaign.

According to the report, on October 19, 2022, Arlow disclosed campaign contributions totalling $4,293.81.

The on May 15, 2023, Elections BC notified the former candidate "that since the contribution limit for 2022 was $2,500, the remaining amount may be considered a prohibited contribution as the total exceeds the contribution limit by $1,793.81."

Between May and October of 2023, Elections BC corresponded with Arlow discussing various discrepancies between income and expenses reported on her disclosure statements as well as on documentation submitted as evidence.

On October 5, 2023, Arlow amended the statement to $1,371.88, but reported a new 2023 contribution of $1,271.88 "to make up the prohibited amount."

"The discrepancy of $100 between what the candidate contributed to themselves and what they reported on the final [disclosure statement] is attributed to reused signs and should have been reported as an additional $100 contribution to themselves," reads the enforcement notice.

"However, a new report was not requested by [the Elections BC] team to amend the discrepancy, as there was enough supporting documentation provided to confirm this."

An investigation was triggered "by the over-contribution that was prohibited under [Local Elections Campaign Financing Act]" on April 23 of this year.

Arlow's campaign contributions were found to exceed the limit by $1,371.88, making her statement a prohibited over-contribution.

The published report says Arlow did not answer questions outlined in her notice of investigation, and that she stopped cooperating with the investigation.

As such, the former candidate was found to have violated the Local Elections Campaign Finance Act, and she will be required to pay $850 to the Chief Electoral Officer of B.C.

Arlow has 40 days from the enforcement notice to pay the penalty, and she also has the option to request a review.