Team-based primary care clinic in Penticton gets generous donation and a long term lease

Photo: Valery Gore Charles Cornell (Community Futures General Manager), Juliana Buitenhuis (Community Futures Director), Tessa King (Community Futures Board Chair), Pat Dyck (Community Futures Director), Kelly Hawes (SOS Health Care Society Executive Director), Tracey St. Claire (SOS Division of Family Practice Executive Director), George Stayberg (Community Futures Director).

A non-profit is getting closer to its goal for establishing a team-based primary care clinic in Penticton, with a recent donation giving a big boost.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Health Care Society announced on Tuesday that they were given a significant $150,000 contribution and long-term lease agreement from Community Futures to support the development of the Colleen Schneider Medical Centre.

The centre is set to open in a space on Skaha Lake Road, which was granted tax exemption and waived building permit fees by local council previously.

Set to open later this year, the clinic's goal is to "provide critical infrastructure to support unattached patients, enhance local primary care services, and attract new physicians to the South Okanagan region."

The community partners supporting the new medical centre include Community Futures, The Community Foundation, SOS Division of Family Practice, SOS Health Care Society, SOS Medical Foundation, and the City of Penticton.

"This clinic is exactly what our community needs. The South Okanagan Similkameen Health Care Society has been instrumental in advancing solutions for the health care challenges we face," Martin Johansen, Vice Chair of the HCS Board and Mayor of Oliver said in a news release.

Penticton currently has two walk-in clinics and an Interior Health-operated Urgent Primary Care Centre, the latter of which only serves as a walk-in for the public after 5 p.m.

The SOS Division of Family Practice and SOS Health Care Society saw an opportunity with closure of the former Apple Plaza Walk-In Clinic.

The plan is for the walk-in clinic to also be stocked with family physicians, nurse practitioners, and allied health professionals.

"Working at the Community Walk-In Clinic, I’ve seen firsthand the need for more primary care infrastructure," Dr Tom Oliver, family physician and Vice Chair of the Division of Family Practice added.

"This new clinic will help to stabilize the Walk-In Clinic, ensuring ongoing access to urgent care for patients without a provider. Not only does this give us a meaningful opportunity to help reduce strain on emergency departments, but also with the new space to bring in more doctors to offer continuous care to more residents in our area."

Community Futures provided a 25-year lease agreement for a newly renovated space that will serve as the permanent home of the Colleen Schneider Medical Centre.

“We saw the primary-care crisis taking shape several years ago.” Charles Cornell, General Manager of Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen said.

“When we learned about successes at the Ponderosa Primary Care Centre—we realized the the group behind it was one we could really get behind.”

To support the ongoing success of this initiative or other primary care initiatives, donors can contribute to the SOS Community Primary Care Clinics Fund through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

For more information or to support fundraising efforts for the Community Walk-In Clinic and other primary care initiatives, visit the SOS Community Primary Care Clinics Fund website.