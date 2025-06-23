Penticton Amateur Radio Club hosting special event showcasing importance of the airwaves

Photo: Pixabay stock image An example of a portable radio.

The Penticton Amateur Radio Club is hosting a special event at Skaha Lake Park aimed at celebrating the world of ham radio.

On Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the event will celebrate Amateur Radio Field Day.

More than 31,000 amateur radio operators worldwide connect to show "emergency communications capacity, showcase the fascinating world of ham radio, and to have fun."

There will be live demonstrations of ham radio using different modes, including voice communication, Morse code, and digital modes, with experts on hand to explain.

"We're thrilled to share our passion for ham radio with the community," said a club spokesperson in a press release.

"This event is a great opportunity for people to learn about the importance of amateur radio in emergency situations and to see it in action."

All are welcome at the free event. More information can be found be emailing the Penticton Amateur Radio Club at [email protected].