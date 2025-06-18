BCWS crews focus on extinguishing any hot spots on Green Mountain fire near Penticton

Photo: Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue BCWS using aerial resources to attack the fire on Green Mountain outside of Penticton on June 17.

BC Wildfire Crews will be focused on extinguishing any hot spots and mop up of the wildfire burning southwest of Penticton on Wednesday.

The fire, which is listed near Shatford Creek, sits at estimated 0.7 hectares in size.

The stage of control for the wildfire was classified as "being held" on Tuesday night, which means it's expected to remain within the current perimeter thanks to suppression activity.

The fire is not yet listed as "under control", which means to BCWS tht suppression efforts have ensured the wildfire will not spread beyond the current perimeter,.

Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Cali Nessman said there will be a helicopter as well as two initial attack crews on site working on the fire Wednesday.

There is still expected to be some smoke visible from the fire, and if there is anything seen out of the ordinary, people are encouraged to call it in or report it on the BCWS app.

"Just to give our operations team a heads up of what you guys are seeing on the ground," Nessman said.

BCWS recommends residents download the BCWS mobile app for up-to-date fire information and being able to include a photo in that report.

The app is available for free download on Apple (iOS) and Android devices.