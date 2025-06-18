South Okanagan charities team up with raffle to support feeding schoolkids and medical care for mothers, infants

Photo: Pixabay Buy a raffle ticket, help local kids in South Okanagan.

Two South Okanagan charities are partnering up to make sure local kids are fed, and women and children have excellent care at the local hospital.

The Feedway Foundation’s Penticton Breakfast Club has partnered with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to host a community raffle with a jackpot of up to $1,500,000.



"Proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing vital equipment for the Women and Children’s Health Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital," reads a press release issued this week.

"This includes new breast pumps, baby scales, and delivery beds to improve the care and comfort of expectant mothers. Funds will also support renovations to the pediatric playroom, creating a more welcoming and engaging space for children receiving care."



A portion of proceeds will support The Penticton Breakfast Club, operated by The Feedway Foundation, which serves 1,000 meals a week to schoolchildren each week in the South Okanagan.



“Breakfast is such an important start to the day that many young people aren't able to have," said Johnny Aantjes of The Feedway Foundation.

“We are working with an amazing group of volunteers to provide a healthy breakfast, no barriers or stigmas, to all kids. Breakfast fuels the students' focus and ability to learn.”



The raffle draw will take place during the annual Business Gives Back fundraiser on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Barking Parrot Bar inside the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“This partnership is a shining example of what’s possible when organizations unite for the greater good,” said Ian Lindsay with the SOS Medical Foundation.

“Whether it’s helping a child start their day with a full stomach or giving a mother a more comfortable birthing experience, your ticket purchase goes directly to improving lives.”



Raffle ticket prices are as follows:

1 ticket for $10

5 tickets for $20

25 tickets for $50

100 tickets for $100

Tickets can be purchased online here, or at these businesses during normal hours:

City Centre Pharmacy

The Feedway

SOS Café, inside the Penticton Regional Hospital

Pharmasave Okanagan Falls

Volunteers will also be selling tickets at local events in the South Okanagan Similkameen, starting with the Peach City Beach Cruise June 20-22. Look for the SOS Medical Foundation tent and grab your tickets if you are a resident of BC.