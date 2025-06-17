The Tea Party, Headstones and Finger Eleven announce tour stop in Penticton

Photo: Live Nation The Tea Party, Headstones and Finger Eleven are coming to Penticton.

The Tea Party, Headstones, and Finger Eleven will kick off their new joint tour in Penticton.

On Nov. 25, 2025, the three iconic Canadian bands will take the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

"This tour is a rock lover’s dream come true. Finger Eleven, Headstones, and The Tea Party have never toured the country together. Never before has there been an opportunity for us to join musical forces. This tour intends to right this wrong, nay, this massive injustice. I’m beyond excited and can’t wait to see the fans' reaction to this lineup," said Finger Eleven's Scott Anderson, in a press release.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. online here or at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

Tickets start at $49.50.