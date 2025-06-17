South Okanagan featured in Vogue magazine as an 'idyllic summer escape'

Photo: Destination Osoyoos South Okanagan featured in Vogue magazine.

The South Okanagan was recently featured in Vogue magazine as an idyllic summer travel destination.

In a June 13 online article, the international fashion and lifestyle magazine published "This Quiet Corner of Canadian Wine Country Is an Idyllic Summer Escape" in its travel section.

The piece highlights the South Okanagan's sprawling vineyards, orchards, and outdoor attractions.

Various accommodations are recommended, such as Osoyoos' Spirit Ridge resort and the Naramata Inn, as well as dining locations such as Manzil at Oliver's Kismet Estate Winery and Penticton's Poplar Grove.

Additionally, the Vogue article highlights recreational attractions such as Osoyoos' Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre and the Similkameen's bike tour, the Similkameen Sip & Cycle.

Various outdoor attractions are noted such as Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park, Skaha Bluffs Park, and White Lakes Grasslands Protected Area.

Finally, Oliver's District Wine Village is mentioned for its entertainment offerings, including live concerts and wine parties.