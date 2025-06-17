Penticton RCMP seeking woman allegedly using counterfeit American cash

Photo: Contributed Alleged cash fraudster in Penticton.

A woman in Penticton was allegedly using counterfeit American currency at a local store, and the police would like help identifying her.



"In May of 2025, the suspect entered a business in Penticton, and allegedly made a purchase using counterfeit United States currency. Surveillance footage captured her inside the store and police are releasing her description and an image in hopes someone can identify her," reads an RCMP press release.

The image provided ostensibly identifies the store as Winners/HomeSense.



The suspect is described as:

Caucasian female

40–50 years of age

Distinctive tattoo of a bracelet-style rosary on her left wrist

Cross tattoo on the back of her right hand



“We’re asking anyone who may recognize this individual or has information related to this investigation to contact the Penticton RCMP,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

Call Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300, and reference file 2025-7550, with any information.



More information on how to spot fake currency can be found online here.