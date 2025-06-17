Wildfire on Green Mountain near Penticton now being held

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.

A wildfire burning southwest of Penticton is now classified as being held.

BC Wildfire Service ground crews and aircraft worked Tuesday to action the wildfire, which had been discovered one day earlier.

The wildfire is estimated to be about 0.5 hectares in size.

As of Tuesday evening, BCWS classified the fire as being held, meaning it is projected to remain within its current perimeter based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

Multiple air resources from the BC Wildfire Service worked on a fire on Green Mountain outside of Penticton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which is listed near Shatford Creek, has grown slightly to an estimated 0.5 hectares in size.

Kamloops Fire Center fire information officer Cali Nessman said two air tankers, a bird dog and two helicopters were being utilized, along with ground crews.

At this time, the fire is reportedly no threat to the Apex Mountain residential community.

Photo: Sierra Burgess Smoke seen off of Green Mountain looking South East on Tuesday morning

ORIGINAL: 11:08 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service continues to action a fire on Green Mountain near Shatford Creek outside of Penticton that was discovered on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Kamloops Fire Center fire information officer Cali Nessman said crews are seeing rank one and two fire behaviour, which just means a smouldering ground fire and low surface fire.

"We have had one initial attack crew on site today, as well as one helicopter," she added.

The fire is reportedly in difficult terrain, and they will be coordinating safe crew access.

There is reportedly no threat to the Apex Mountain residential community currently.

The fire is estimated at 0.24 hectares in size and is suspect to have been caused by lightning.

Heading into the summer season, BCWS recommends residents download the BCWS mobile app for up-to-date fire information and being able to include a photo in that report.

The app is available for free download on Apple (iOS) and Android devices.