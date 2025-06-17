BCWS, Apex crews working on fire on Green Mountain

Photo: Sierra Burgess Smoke seen off of Green Mountain looking South East on Tuesday morning

BC Wildfire Service and Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue continue to action a fire on Green Mountain near Shatford Creek that was discovered on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Kamloops Fire Center fire information officer Cali Nessman said crews are seeing rank one and two fire behaviour, which just means a smouldering ground fire and low surface fire.

"We have had one initial attack crew on site today, as well as one helicopter," she added.

AVFR said the fire is in difficult terrain, and they will be coordinating safe crew access.

On Monday, they shared that there is no threat to the Apex community currently.

The fire is estimated at 0.24 hectares in size and is suspect to have been caused by lightning.

Heading into the summer season, BCWS recommends residents download the BCWS mobile app for up-to-date fire information and being able to include a photo in that report.

The app is available for free download on Apple (iOS) and Android devices.